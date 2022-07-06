New Chick-fil-A location coming to the Wiregrass

MARIANNA, Fla. (Press Release) - “IT’S OUR PLEASURE!” Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna!

Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community Development Department to establish a Chick-Fil-A location on Hwy 71 South. County employees will begin reviewing the plans and the General Development Order will be sent to the Planning Commission and the Board of County Commission for final approval.

Contractors are hopeful to break ground on a standalone location at the former Malloy Glad Farms by early Fall on property that is slated to be purchased by Lisciotti Development later this summer. The chain famed for its chicken sandwiches and customer service should be available in Marianna by late 2022 to early 2023 depending on factors that affect construction such as supply procurement and weather delays.

The idea of a Chick-fil-A coming to Marianna has been in the minds of many residents of Jackson County including Zach Gilmore, Vice President of Business Development. Gilmore has been working diligently on this project since joining Jackson EDC in February of 2020. Mr. Gilmore established relationships with real estate brokers and other officials associated with the brand prior to the choice to locate in Jackson County.

Gilmore commented, “When first taking this position the rumors of a Chick-fil-A coming to our community or a neighboring one were rampant. Once our team analyzed the situation, we realized that the possibility of a Chick-fil-A could become a reality with some persistence, relationship nurturing, and of course a fitting site. We are so thankful to have a great team working on this project, and it took every piece of the puzzle to make this successful. Their decision to locate here is substantial, and it will drive more economic growth in that commercial area and possibly throughout the County.”

Curious residents have been calling and commenting on social media regarding the recent demolition at the property. The Jackson County Board of County Commission was successful in obtaining a Rural Infrastructure Grant with the assistance of DHM David Melvin Engineering to demo the building, build a road and driveway as well as extend utilities to the site.

Jackson EDC President & CEO, Tiffany Garling, is proud of team that was assembled to complete the project. “We have a young but capable team working Economic Development in Jackson County. I am extremely pleased with the efforts of Zach Gilmore, Brent Melvin & John Udochi with DHM Melvin Engineering and Hunter Potts with the Jackson County Board of County Commission. There are a lot of moving parts and pieces associated with this project from grant writing to site selection. This team has been professional and dedicated throughout the entire process.”

County officials are excited to welcome Chick-fil-A to our area. “We are looking forward to having Chick-fil-A in our community to serve their great food and equally good service! Jackson County and surrounding counties will enjoy patronizing this establishment on a regular basis.” said Jackson County BOCC Chairman Jim Peacock.

Preliminary discussions regarding a possible CFA location began in the Spring of 2020 but the ball really started moving about 8 months ago. On October 26, 2021, the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners approved a MOU with Project Glad that spelled out the County’s intentions to apply for the Rural Infrastructure Grant to help get the property site ready. The project is expected to create around 30 full-time equivalent jobs with approximately $65,000 a year in sales tax paid to the County.

County Administrator Wilanne Daniels is fully aware of the desires of the community and echoes their sentiments “Our community has long waited for this opportunity! It is with whole-hearted enthusiasm and our pleasure to welcome Chick Fil A to our home.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

