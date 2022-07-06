Advertisement

McWeevil back at full health

The beloved statue will be undergoing a quick procedure on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. to remove the cast on his arm.
The beloved “Ronald McWeevil” will be undergoing a quick procedure on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. to...
The beloved “Ronald McWeevil” will be undergoing a quick procedure on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. to remove the cast on his arm.(Enterprise Chamber of Commerce)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Fans of the beloved Enterprise McDonald’s statue can rejoice.

The beloved “Ronald McWeevil” will have a recovery celebration on Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m., and will be undergoing the quick procedure at 6:00 p.m. to remove the cast on his arm. Dr. Nola Ernest from Enterprise Pediatrics will be tasked with freeing the mascot from his protective casing.

McWeevil had gained the green-colored addition to his wardrobe following much-needed repairs back in May for breaks in his striped appendages. He quickly returned to his spot at 652 Boll Weevil Circle, sporting the limb protection.

The cast removal will be broadcasted live over Facebook on the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce page.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Assault charges dismissed against former city commissioner Amos Newsome
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered...
Water World gets green light for park improvements

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to aquestion from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse back...
Alabama Attorney General blames state’s “good time” system for Bibb County shooting
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Officials in Florida have canceled an Amber Alert issued for a 15-year-old girl missing since...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 15-year-old girl from Florida
Police in Troy are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects in a forgery case.
Troy Police looking to identity forgery suspects