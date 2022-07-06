McWeevil back at full health

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Fans of the beloved Enterprise McDonald’s statue can rejoice.

The beloved “Ronald McWeevil” will have a recovery celebration on Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m., and will be undergoing the quick procedure at 6:00 p.m. to remove the cast on his arm. Dr. Nola Ernest from Enterprise Pediatrics will be tasked with freeing the mascot from his protective casing.

McWeevil had gained the green-colored addition to his wardrobe following much-needed repairs back in May for breaks in his striped appendages. He quickly returned to his spot at 652 Boll Weevil Circle, sporting the limb protection.

The cast removal will be broadcasted live over Facebook on the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce page.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.