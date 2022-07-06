Advertisement

A look back on 2021′s Hurricane season

News4 Hurricane Special 2022
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2021 hurricane season was active from the start, kicking off May 22nd. Over the course of the year, we saw twenty-one named storms, seven of which strengthened into hurricanes.

Four out of the seven became “major hurricanes” which is reserved for category three and higher.

The 2021 season was the second consecutive year the National Hurricane Center ran out of names for the storms.

Elsa, Ida and Nicholas had the most impacts on the Wiregrass out of all the systems last season.

Ida became memorable when multiple tornadoes formed in our area on August 31st, two days after the hurricane made landfall in Louisiana as a category four storm.

There we saw fallen trees and powerlines and some structural damage.

Heavy rain moved through with each of these systems. The Wiregrass received nearly 9 inches of rainfall from five tropical systems.

While we may have dodged the bullet on major damage the same cannot be said for our neighboring states.

Over 70 billion dollars’ worth in damage occurred during the 2021 hurricane season. That comes in as the fourth costliest year on record.

For this upcoming season the National oceanic and atmospheric association often know as NOAA, has predicted this season to be more active than normal.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Assault charges dismissed against former city commissioner Amos Newsome
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge
Dothan Roe v. Wade protest
Several crowd downtown Dothan for Roe v. Wade protest
(File)(MGN)
One dead in Enterprise crash
Investigator Jay Henry discussed his Henry County Sheriff candidacy in a May 23, 2022 interview.
Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations

Latest News

Tony White captured in Kentucky
Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect found in Kentucky
Hurricane Ida downs trees in Mandeville, Louisiana.
The major impact of high winds during hurricane season
Emergency kit (MGN)
Be prepared: How to get the most out of your emergency supply kit during hurricane season
Evacuation plan
Evacuation plan