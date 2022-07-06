A look back on 2021′s Hurricane season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2021 hurricane season was active from the start, kicking off May 22nd. Over the course of the year, we saw twenty-one named storms, seven of which strengthened into hurricanes.

Four out of the seven became “major hurricanes” which is reserved for category three and higher.

The 2021 season was the second consecutive year the National Hurricane Center ran out of names for the storms.

Elsa, Ida and Nicholas had the most impacts on the Wiregrass out of all the systems last season.

Ida became memorable when multiple tornadoes formed in our area on August 31st, two days after the hurricane made landfall in Louisiana as a category four storm.

There we saw fallen trees and powerlines and some structural damage.

Heavy rain moved through with each of these systems. The Wiregrass received nearly 9 inches of rainfall from five tropical systems.

While we may have dodged the bullet on major damage the same cannot be said for our neighboring states.

Over 70 billion dollars’ worth in damage occurred during the 2021 hurricane season. That comes in as the fourth costliest year on record.

For this upcoming season the National oceanic and atmospheric association often know as NOAA, has predicted this season to be more active than normal.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

