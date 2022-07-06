A lazy river could potentially come to Water World

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World is moving forward with their next phase of improvements after the summer season.

The additions and renovations will make daily operations more efficient, but also pave the way for future attractions.

Possibly a lazy river.

According to the park’s Facebook page, a lazy river is on the master plan but unfunded at this time.

The possibility has many hoping it becomes a reality.

A project of that magnitude will take time and money.

Once architects draft a plan for the lazy river, Dothan’s city commissioners will have to give approval.

District 5 Commissioner Gantt Pierce believes the project makes sense for Dothan.

He says it’ll bring in additional revenue, and add to making Water World a destination for many to enjoy.

“Not only are people having fun out there, but it’s allowing the city to have something that creates a quality of life for our constitutes, for the kids, for adults to have fun, and so that’s important type things for us to have in Dothan,” Pierce expressed.

A city commission vote on the lazy river is not expected to take place until current projects are complete.

