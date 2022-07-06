Advertisement

A lazy river could potentially come to Water World

Water World
Water World(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World is moving forward with their next phase of improvements after the summer season.

The additions and renovations will make daily operations more efficient, but also pave the way for future attractions.

Possibly a lazy river.

According to the park’s Facebook page, a lazy river is on the master plan but unfunded at this time.

The possibility has many hoping it becomes a reality.

A project of that magnitude will take time and money.

Once architects draft a plan for the lazy river, Dothan’s city commissioners will have to give approval.

District 5 Commissioner Gantt Pierce believes the project makes sense for Dothan.

He says it’ll bring in additional revenue, and add to making Water World a destination for many to enjoy.

“Not only are people having fun out there, but it’s allowing the city to have something that creates a quality of life for our constitutes, for the kids, for adults to have fun, and so that’s important type things for us to have in Dothan,” Pierce expressed.

A city commission vote on the lazy river is not expected to take place until current projects are complete.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Assault charges dismissed against former city commissioner Amos Newsome
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered...
Water World gets green light for park improvements

Latest News

Ozark Dale County Library prepares to move to new facility.
Ozark Dale County library prepares to move locations
WTVY talks with CAC's Christen Bane and Laurabeth Thomas as they gear up for a big fundraiser...
CAC gears up for "Brunch, Bubbly and Bingo!" fundraiser
(IMAGE SOURCE: CNN)
New Chick-fil-A location coming to the Wiregrass
WTVY talks with Liberty Learning Foundation's Brett Johnson and Teresa Davis about the exciting...
Liberty Learning Foundation sets AL's K-12 students up for success