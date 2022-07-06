Hits for Heroes raises $45,000

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The 10th annual Hits for Heroes baseball fundraiser wrapped up back in February and today the organization was able to present a check for $45,000 raised from the tournament to Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded warriors outdoor adventures

The check was presented by co-founder Angela Dunning and Sullivan was shocked with the amount of money raised.

Rightfully so as it was $20,000 more than they raised in 2021.

“A lot of our community members have enjoyed being able to feel like they can help without really having to do a whole lot but know that they’re supporting our military and saying thank you to them,” Dunning said.

