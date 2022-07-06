Advertisement

Enterprise man named as victim in fatal weekend crash

35-year-old Albert Latrelle Tyson of Enterprise died in the Sunday morning crash on Highway 84.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have identified the victim in a fatal Sunday morning crash.

The Department responded to the accident involving a single passenger vehicle at 7:25 a.m. on July 3 at the intersection of Highway 84 and Coppinville Road. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now identified the deceased as 35-year-old Albert Latrelle Tyson of Enterprise.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is actively investigating the cause of the traffic incident.

