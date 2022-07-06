Dothan High rising senior commits to Troy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Dothan high basketball standout Thomas Dowd has made his commitment to Troy University ahead of his senior season with the Wolves.

A menace on the hardwood, Dowd averaged 17.1 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and 3.1 blocks in his junior season.

Dowd had an offer from Alabama State and a few other schools were on the recruiting trail, but Troy was too good to pass up with it being so close for his parents and several siblings to come watch him play ball.

“Coach Cross actually brought me there for a visit and I just got to see the team practice and the campus was really beautiful too and it just felt like a good decision to make,” Dowd said. “My mom and dad are going to love being able to come up to see games, but I’ve also got some siblings in like Auburn, Prattville Birmingham, so I’m sure they’ll be excited to be able to come down and see some games as well.”

