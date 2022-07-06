Construction begins for state veterans home in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some say it’s one of the most important projects the Wiregrass has seen in decades.

Construction is now underway on a new state veterans home in Enterprise.

Currently, Dozier Road in Enterprise leads to a large piece of empty land, but that’s all changing as construction begins on a new facility that will benefit veterans for years to come.

The 182,000 square feet veterans home will house 174 residents.

“It allows our community to interact and give back to those veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country,” explains Jonathan Tullus, Enterprise City Administrator.

Contractors are on site, and the project is on track to open in late 2024.

Tullus says, “This is just a really exciting first step that we have equipment out here, we’re moving dirt, and every time that people are out here working for the next two years will be a day further along into the project, so that’s great.”

The City of Progress was chosen due to the large veteran population in Coffee County that is expected to continue to grow.

“It really is kind of one of those projects that you look and there’s not a downside to the project in its entirety,” expresses Tullus. “The goodness is there, and we think this will be here, I might be in this home one day, so it’ll be here for a long time to come.”

This will be the 5th home built in the state.

The Veterans Affairs team is working to develop each better than the last, with community support.

“I have no doubt that the number of veteran service organizations in the Wiregrass, the various church groups, and certainly our partners at Ft. Rucker, all have a keen interest in connecting with these veterans that are gonna be in the home, and trying to come up with programs and activities, and just coming out to support them and visit them and thank them for their service,” Tullus finishes.

The state’s waitlist to enter a VA home currently sits at over 1,000 veterans.

The site location is off highway 51, just north of Yancey Parker Industrial Park.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.