Child dies in fatal car, bicycle crash in Athens

Athens Police Department
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A child died on the scene of a crash involving a bike and a car in Athens late Tuesday night.

According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on July 5 near the Hines Street intersection of Highway 72 West. A juvenile male was riding the bike when the crash happened. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the victim’s age nor identity has been released.

Officers with Athens Police are investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.

