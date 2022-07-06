Birdsong resigns from Headland after baseball semifinal appearance

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just a few months removed from a semifinal appearance, Bubber Birdsong has announced he is resigning as the head baseball coach at Headland.

In just his first season leading the program, Birdsong took the Rams to their first semifinal since 1986 when they won the state championship.

Birdsong tells News4 he sent a text to his players Tuesday to inform them first of his resignation.

A difficult decision nonetheless for Birdsong who says it came down to health and family reasons, but he believes the program will be in good hands moving forward.

