Advertisement

Birdsong resigns from Headland after baseball semifinal appearance

Bubber Birdsong
Bubber Birdsong(Meridith Mulkey)
By Meridith Mulkey and Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just a few months removed from a semifinal appearance, Bubber Birdsong has announced he is resigning as the head baseball coach at Headland.

In just his first season leading the program, Birdsong took the Rams to their first semifinal since 1986 when they won the state championship.

Birdsong tells News4 he sent a text to his players Tuesday to inform them first of his resignation.

A difficult decision nonetheless for Birdsong who says it came down to health and family reasons, but he believes the program will be in good hands moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Assault charges dismissed against former city commissioner Amos Newsome
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered...
Water World gets green light for park improvements

Latest News

Thousands of people are expected in Birmingham for The World Games. Recent mass shootings...
World Games security will be same level as Super Bowl
Donovan on playing close to home.
Donovan talks about playing close to family and friends
Donovan faces off against the Braves.
Former Enterprise Wildcat taking on the Atlanta Braves
Birmingham Stallions face Philadelphia Stars in 2022 USFL Championship
Birmingham Stallions win 2022 USFL Championship over the Philadelphia Stars