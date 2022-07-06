Advertisement

Better Rain Chances In Sight

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather continues for the remainder of the week, but we will see a change with our rain chances. After spotty PM activity Thursday, rain chances will increase a bit for Friday, with even more showers and thunderstorms this weekend. The extra cloud cover will help temperatures ease a bit, especially for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 76°.  Winds light SW-W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 95°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 76° High: 95° 50%

SUN: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 70%

MON: Partly cloudy, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 95° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Assault charges dismissed against former city commissioner Amos Newsome
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered...
Water World gets green light for park improvements

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-06-22
Rain chances are down the humidity is up
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-06-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-06-22
WTVY 4WARN Weather
A look back on 2021′s Hurricane season
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 5, 2022