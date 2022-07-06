Be prepared: How to get the most out of your emergency supply kit during hurricane season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The items you gather together as you prepare for hurricane season crucial not only to your well being and safety, but maybe even for that of your family members or needy community members.

As we approach the dangerous weather event time of the year, taking the proper steps in emergency preparedness is important. Setting a proper plan in place for where to go, what to get, and other details are just one of the major steps. Staying informed with what is happening in these intense moments also plays a major factor.

Having a plan is just one of the important steps you need as you get prepped for hurricane season. (WTVY)

Your emergency kit will be one of the most important tools in such situations. That’s why it’s important to know some of the more crucial additions you will need as you get supplies together to have for these sorts of events. Essentials like first aid and water, useful tools like extra cash, warm clothes, or even a radio, and more personalized items like medications or extra toilet paper are just some of the examples of what you should have ready for these kinds of situtations.

From essentials to personal items, your emergency kit needs to fit around what your needs are in the most crucial moments. (WTVY)

FEMA has their own tips of crucial items to add to those emergency kits. Not only are medications on their list, but items for infants like formula and diapers, food for your pet, and even simple things like a paper and pencil are just some of the recommended extra points you should check off if you want to be properly prepared.

FEMA goes over some of the most crucial essentials for your emergency kit. (FEMA)

Of course, for everyone it will be different what items you might need or might not, and which ones hold the most value for you in situations in need of these emergency supplies. But what isn’t different is being prepared can only be a good thing.

