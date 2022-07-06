Advertisement

5-11 year olds have one of the lowest vaccination percentages, according to ADPH

PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE - Child dose
PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE - Child dose(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Kinsley Centers
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting that 5 to 11 year olds are some of the least protected when it comes to COVID-19 as they have one of the lowest vaccination percentages in the state. According to the ADPH, only about 14 to 16 percent have gotten the vaccine.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, ADPH district medical officer, tells News 4 the vaccine has been proven to be quote “extremely safe” for the 5- to 11-year-old group. He said researchers did not see any adverse events like they saw in the older kids. For the younger group, they mostly saw local reactions, like pain at the injection site.

Stubblefield said the COVID vaccine provides protection against mild and severe infections.

“Children can get long COVID,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “Children can miss school, and that’s a big deal. Children can pass the virus on to their parents, their grandparents, and to other classmates. They can pass it onto their teachers, which then you know reduces the amount of time, and people, and seats in the classroom, which is what we wouldn’t want to happen, so I would encourage families if they have questions or need to discuss that, they discuss that with their trusted healthcare provider and look at the information out there about the safety and efficacy of this vaccine.”

Click here to view the list of vaccine clinics in Alabama.

