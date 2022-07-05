Advertisement

Water World gets green light for park improvements

The park made it “Facebook-official” that the Dothan City Commission gave them approval to begin what they are calling Phase III of improvements.
Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered...
Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered queue area with fans, an administrative building, a new tube rental, additions to the pool deck, new locker area, concrete repairs, and a new chemical storage building.(Water World Dothan)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World in Dothan got an important green light as they prepare for a massive infrastructure improvement project happening at the local family destination.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Water World made it official that the City Commission gave the park the approval to begin what they are calling Phase III of improvements.

Caption

As soon as Water World closes this season, workers from Bare Design Solutions, Seay, Seay & Litchfield, and Lewis Construction will partner up to undertake the massive infrastructure revamp.

Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered queue area with fans, an administrative building, a new tube rental, additions to the pool deck, new locker area, concrete repairs, and a new chemical storage building.

Water World also mentioned that the master plan of the park does include a lazy river, which the massive infrastructure project will make more of a possibility, but that it is still unfunded at this time and will be looked into for later development. The park is hopeful that the improvements will create a safer and more efficient atmosphere for both parkgoers and staff alike.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Assault charges dismissed against former city commissioner Amos Newsome
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge
Dothan Roe v. Wade protest
Several crowd downtown Dothan for Roe v. Wade protest
(File)(MGN)
One dead in Enterprise crash
Investigator Jay Henry discussed his Henry County Sheriff candidacy in a May 23, 2022 interview.
Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations

Latest News

Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered...
Water World Dothan | Phase III Infrastructure Improvements
The latest on Chicago's July 4 parade shooting and Florida's connection to the Listeria outbreak.
News 4 Now: What's Trending? | July 5, 2022
Tilly is a 3.5 month old calico tabby kitten looking for a fur-ever home.
Pet of the Week: Getting to know Tilly
Emotions are still raw in Bibb County following a shooting that killed a sheriff’s deputy and...
‘That’s how we honor Brad, we keep up the fight’: Bibb Co. Sheriff talks about fallen hero Deputy Brad Johnson