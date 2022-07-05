Water World gets green light for park improvements

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World in Dothan got an important green light as they prepare for a massive infrastructure improvement project happening at the local family destination.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Water World made it official that the City Commission gave the park the approval to begin what they are calling Phase III of improvements.

As soon as Water World closes this season, workers from Bare Design Solutions, Seay, Seay & Litchfield, and Lewis Construction will partner up to undertake the massive infrastructure revamp.

Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered queue area with fans, an administrative building, a new tube rental, additions to the pool deck, new locker area, concrete repairs, and a new chemical storage building.

Water World also mentioned that the master plan of the park does include a lazy river, which the massive infrastructure project will make more of a possibility, but that it is still unfunded at this time and will be looked into for later development. The park is hopeful that the improvements will create a safer and more efficient atmosphere for both parkgoers and staff alike.

