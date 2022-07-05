Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Thunder on the Mountain

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Birmingham area’s biggest fireworks shows is back for 2022.

Thunder on the Mountain will return Monday, July 4, 2022, live at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.

Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers will host the show.

The sky show will once again take place over Vulcan Park and Museum.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Investigator Jay Henry discussed his Henry County Sheriff candidacy in a May 23, 2022 interview.
Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations
(File)(MGN)
One dead in Enterprise crash
Dothan Roe v. Wade protest
Several crowd downtown Dothan for Roe v. Wade protest
A Florida trooper alongside U.S. 231 in Jackson County, FL with a reported stolen vehicle.
One nabbed after daring 231 pursuit
Look Up Atlanta
LIVE: Look Up Atlanta festivities underway at Centennial Olympic Park

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 70422
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain chances lower through the work week
Protest
Second Roe V Wade protest held in Dothan
4th of July in Headland
Headland 4th of July Festival