WATCH LIVE: Thunder on the Mountain

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Birmingham area’s biggest fireworks shows is back for 2022.

Thunder on the Mountain will return Monday, July 4, 2022, live at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News.

Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers will host the show.

The sky show will once again take place over Vulcan Park and Museum.

