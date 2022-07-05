Advertisement

Rain Coverage Drops, Temperatures Rise

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will lower over the coming days as temperatures rise. Highs will average in the middle 90s, with just a few stray PM showers and thunderstorms daily. Rain chances will increase over the weekend, especially for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds light SW-W.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 76° High: 95° 40%

SUN: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 70%

MON: Partly cloudy, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

