Rain chances will be lower today

SYNOPSIS – Areas of patchy fog this morning as you head out the door, this afternoon lower 90s for highs with isolated showers and storms. The rain chances are on the way down as we head into the rest of the week. The afternoon highs are on the way up along with the humidity the feels like temperature will be in the triple digits for some. The weekend looks a little wet with the best rain chances coming in on Sunday.

TODAY – Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds Light & Variable 30%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5 kts. Seas 1 foot

