Pet of the Week: Getting to know Tilly

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A post July 4 edition of Pet of the Week gives you the chance to get to know this lovable kitty looking to firework-level excitement to their new home.

City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon was back on Live at Lunch to introduce 3.5 month old Tilly. She is a calico tabby kitten, and as we saw during our segment, she is incredibly sweet.

Tilly was found at Publix and Melissa described her as a little reserved, but she is starting to get out of her shell. She is a quiet-type of cat, but she does love her attention and following people around.

Tilly | Dothan Animal Rescue (WTVY)

Of course, with coming off an eventful Independence Day weekend, Melissa told us that they are expecting a bit of a busier week when it comes to calls to the shelter. Whether that be calls for newly found strays that may have fled from hearing the fireworks over the past few days, or from owners looking to reunite with their lost furry friend, the shelter knows it creates it’s own kind of different business this time of the year.

If you want to find out even more about Tilly, or even meet them in person and possibly bring them to their new fur-ever home, stop by the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give them a call at (334) 615-4620.

You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

