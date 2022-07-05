At home gardens rise in popularity since pandemic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At home gardening has become very popular since the pandemic.

With nothing to do, people passed the time by testing their green thumbs.

According to the National Gardening Association, the pandemic created 18.3 million new gardeners. That trend hasn’t stopped, according to President of Dothan Nurseries, John David Boone.

He says that people used the increase of time at home as encouragement for the desire to spruce up their land.

This increase has positively impacted the community in more than one way, seeing as Boone had to hire more employees to keep up with demand.

Boone is proud to have contributed to the employment of people who needed jobs, and the blossoming of new gardeners.

He says that he plans to tell his future grandchildren how the world so quickly fell in love with plants and gardening.

Boone also encourages new gardeners to start by planting fruit trees which are easy to maintain and fun for children.

