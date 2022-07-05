Advertisement

Donovan talks about playing close to family and friends

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVY) -- Game two between Atlanta and St. Louis coming up tonight.

Cardinals’ rookie and former Enterprise Wildcat Brendan Donovan looking to make some noise in Truist Park and help his team bounce back after falling in game one 6-3.

It’s been a surreal few days for Brendan Donovan as he plays in front of several friends and family with his return to the South.

This is his first trip to Truist Park but being so close to Atlanta has watched quite a few Braves games during his life.

“I went to the old Turner Field but man this place is a beautiful ballpark,” Donovan said. “You sit at those games and think man I want to be in either of those dugouts, doesn’t matter which.

Now he’s facing those braves with several friends and family now watching him play the field.

“I had a couple people there last night,” Donovan finished. “A lot of family, my fiancé's family is from this area, her family moved to Alabama that’s how we met. We met at South Alabama, but it was just good to have some family in town any support is great. I have a great support group and to have people follow me is pretty cool.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Assault charges dismissed against former city commissioner Amos Newsome
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge
Dothan Roe v. Wade protest
Several crowd downtown Dothan for Roe v. Wade protest
(File)(MGN)
One dead in Enterprise crash
Investigator Jay Henry discussed his Henry County Sheriff candidacy in a May 23, 2022 interview.
Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations

Latest News

Donovan faces off against the Braves.
Former Enterprise Wildcat taking on the Atlanta Braves
Birmingham Stallions face Philadelphia Stars in 2022 USFL Championship
Birmingham Stallions win 2022 USFL Championship over the Philadelphia Stars
Wiregrass All-Stars take on Australian National Softball Team
Wiregrass All-Stars take on Australian National Softball Team
Wiregrass All-Stars take on Australian National Softball Team
Wiregrass All-Stars take on Australian National Softball Team