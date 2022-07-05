Advertisement

76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC

A Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton, the first to be offered at auction, at Sotheby's New York,...
A Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton, the first to be offered at auction, at Sotheby's New York, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in New York.(Julia Nikhinson | AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The fossilized skeleton of a T. rex relative that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby’s announced Tuesday.

The Gorgosaurus skeleton will highlight Sotheby’s natural history auction on July 28, the auction house said.

The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years.

The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, Sotheby’s said. It measures nearly 10 feet (3 meters) tall and 22 (6.7 meters) feet long.

All of the other known Gorgosaurus skeletons are in museum collections, making this one the only specimen available for private ownership, the auction house said.

“In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton,” Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture, said.

Sotheby’s presale estimate for the fossil is $5 million to $8 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault charges dismissed against former city commissioner Amos Newsome
Bryant-Jadajah
Local online purchase ends in robbery charge
Dothan Roe v. Wade protest
Several crowd downtown Dothan for Roe v. Wade protest
(File)(MGN)
One dead in Enterprise crash
Investigator Jay Henry discussed his Henry County Sheriff candidacy in a May 23, 2022 interview.
Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88)...
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE
New York man offers $10,000 for return of precious Torah stolen at Las Vegas convention
‘I just want it back’: Owner offers $10,000 for return of stolen Torah
Photo of Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M....
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam heroism
A man pleads for the return of a priceless family heirloom after it was stolen last month in...
'I just want it back': Owner offers $10,000 for return of stolen Torah