Advertisement

Truck hauling chicken parts loses load in Tuscaloosa

Truck hauling chicken parts loses load in Tuscaloosa
Truck hauling chicken parts loses load in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - For the second time since April 2022, a truck hauling chicken parts lost it’s load in Tuscaloosa.

This time it happened on Monday, July 4, 2022, coming off the Hugh Thomas bridge at University Boulevard.

The inside and middle lanes were blocked because of the mess and the cleanup.


embedded google maps in website

Tuscaloosa Police officers also said, “it doesn’t smell great. Our thoughts are with the ALDOT workers handling cleanup.”

🤦‍♂️ Y’all. It’s happened again. A truck hauling chicken parts lost it’s load coming off the Hugh Thomas bridge at...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Monday, July 4, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigator Jay Henry discussed his Henry County Sheriff candidacy in a May 23, 2022 interview.
Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations
(File)(MGN)
One dead in Enterprise crash
Dothan Roe v. Wade protest
Several crowd downtown Dothan for Roe v. Wade protest
A Florida trooper alongside U.S. 231 in Jackson County, FL with a reported stolen vehicle.
One nabbed after daring 231 pursuit
Blakely mayor issues local emergency declaration after recent shootings

Latest News

July 4th barbecues will cost you more this year
Inflation Impacting Fourth of July PCB Visitors
Inflation impacts tourists’ July Fourth vacation plans in PCB
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help