Second Roe v Wade protest held in Dothan on July 4th

Protest(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While many in the Wiregrass spent the Fourth of July cooking or celebrating by the water, others used the holiday to exercise one of their first amendment rights.

In Dothan, several “rallied for their rights” by protesting Roe v Wade being overturned.

For the second day in a row, people gathered outside of the Houston County Courthouse, holding signs and demanding change.

One protester tells News 4 that she believes the supreme court will not stop at Roe.

“If they take away my right to marry the woman that I love, I’m gonna be really pissed off,” expresses Minleigh Gates, Protester. “I’m here today for my sisters, for my goddaughter, for my cousins, for my friends, for my family members, for every woman in this country that I have not met yet, I am here for them.”

The protest was held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m on Monday.

Alabama Rally Against Injustice organized the event.

