Scattered showers & storms on Fourth Of July

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers return again on Monday, as temperatures rise to the lower 90s. Some areas could see a heavy downpour or two which could bring an additional inch or two of rainfall to already saturated soils. We see a slight rise in temps through the work week as we reach the middle 90s from Wednesday through Friday. Better rain chances make a comeback next weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Few showers early. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers and storms Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

