Advertisement

Scattered showers & storms on Fourth Of July

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers return again on Monday, as temperatures rise to the lower 90s. Some areas could see a heavy downpour or two which could bring an additional inch or two of rainfall to already saturated soils. We see a slight rise in temps through the work week as we reach the middle 90s from Wednesday through Friday. Better rain chances make a comeback next weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Few showers early. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Low: 75° High: 93° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers and storms Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Investigator Jay Henry discussed his Henry County Sheriff candidacy in a May 23, 2022 interview.
Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations
(File)
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Geneva Co. crash
(File)(MGN)
One dead in Enterprise crash
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
A Florida trooper alongside U.S. 231 in Jackson County, FL with a reported stolen vehicle.
One nabbed after daring 231 pursuit

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 70322
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
4th of July Weekend Forecast
Firework Forecast
Firework Forecast