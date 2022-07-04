Scattered showers for the Fourth

SYNOPSIS – This afternoon will be another day of pop up showers and storms with less coverage as we move through the week. Highs today will be in the lower 90s but the heat will be on the way up throughout the next few days. By the middle of the week the feels like temperature will be back in the upper 90s. Rain chances will drop in the middle of the week but will be on the way back up by the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds SW 5 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds Light W 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5 mph 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

