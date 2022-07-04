Rain chances lower through the work week

SYNOPSIS – A few showers this afternoon will diminish by sunset, giving way to good conditions for shooting fireworks. Temperatures will return to the middle 70s with highs on Tuesday reaching the lower 90s for most of the area. Rain chances drop from Wednesday through Friday with a shower or two possible each afternoon, highs will hit the middle 90s. We turn wetter by Sunday with scattered showers and storms looking more likely. Enjoy your Fourth of July, everyone!

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 92°. Winds Light/Variable 40%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THR: Partly sunny, stray showers . Low: 76° High: 94° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 94° 20% SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, few showers. Low: 75° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Mostly smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.