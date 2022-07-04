Advertisement

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car. (WRAL, Zoom via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work.

Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.

Police say that when the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say the child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

