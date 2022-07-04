Local online purchase ends in robbery charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police say an online meeting went wrong Sunday. Now one person has been charged with robbery.

Jadajah Bryant met up with a local seller to purchase an item. Bryant is then accused of snatching the item without paying. She also claimed to have a weapon according to the victim.

Bryant was taken into custody by DPD on first degree robbery charges. Bryant’s bond is set at $60,000.

To help prevent crimes like this, DPD has a safe place to make exchanges in the police department’s parking lot. They’ve provided a sign to notify residents of that safe zone.

The exchange location is under 24-hour video surveillance, and police are only steps away in case of trouble.

Police recommend shoppers to check bank and credit card statements frequently for suspicious transactions. If you come across anything, report it immediately.

A few other ways to prevent becoming a victim of online scams is to avoid suspicious websites, use retailer apps with security provisions for purchases and use credit cards with fraud protection.

