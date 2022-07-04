July 4th barbecues will cost you more this year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The cost of grilling out this 4th of July is going to cost you more. Despite the price hike, there are ways you can still cut costs for this year’s festivities.

The price of pork has jumped significantly over the last few weeks. The cost for Boston Butts through one grocery company was $1.43 just six weeks ago. It jumped to $1.92 per pound this week.

For consumers that will mean a cost of over $2 per pound for a popular holiday staple unless you can find a store with them on special.

It’s not uncommon for prices to rise near holidays. Supply chain issues have made the issue worse this year.

While prices of beef and chicken are higher than in previous years, the price over the last six weeks has held steady.

A price of ground beef is going to cost anywhere from $2.50 to $3 per pound while ground chuck is going to run you between $3.50 and $4 at most chain stores.

When it comes to chicken, your best options are leg quarters which will run you just under $1 per pound. Whole fryers would be your next option.

Avoid chicken wings and hot wings. Prices for each have been extremely high and the price doesn’t seem to be dropping anytime soon.

When all else fails, turn to good ole fashioned hotdogs. They may be the cheapest option but they are also up. They rose 17% according the market research firm IRI.

The price of all the extras are going to cost you more. Items like mustard, lettuce and ketchup. The price of groceries are up about 12 percent from last year according to the Consumer Price Index. That’s the largest year-over-year increase since 1979.

Finally, make sure to make a quick scan of weekly ads or your favorite grocery stores. Also check their websites for buy one, get one free opportunities, or for coupons that could cut your savings significantly.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

