Former Enterprise Wildcat taking on the Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVY) -- It’s a big day for St. Louis Cardinal utility player Brendan Donovan.

The former Enterprise Wildcat having a homecoming of sorts.

He and the rest of the Cardinals take the field in Atlanta for game one of four with the Braves on Monday.

Donovan has been on an absolute tear since his call up on April 25th.

The 25-year-old rookie is batting .296 with two home runs and 26 runs batted in.

He’s has been a big part of the Cardinals success this season.

He has played 60 games while also playing six different positions.

He credits a lot of that success to some of the big names in the clubhouse like Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Nolan Arenado.

“It’s awesome. I mean you look around the clubhouse and see all the names and those guys are awesome. They’re very approachable, they are more than willing to help and it’s been very beneficial for me just learning more about the game of baseball and how to go about things at the big league level so they’ve been awesome.”

