Who is top dog in the Wiregrass?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You can’t have the 4th of July without a hotdog. In fact, one of the biggest events of the day will be the annual hotdog eating contest in New York.

The 2021 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest Champs Michelle Lesco and Joey Chestnut look to continue their reign in 2022 when they take the big stage Monday.

The holiday and competition brings up the question of who has the best dog here locally. The answer varies depending on who you talk to.

In Enterprise, the answer you will likely hear more than any will be Cutts Family Restaurant. Their hotdog is so popular a children’s book series has been created and sold in the restaurant by a member of the family.

Larry The Hotdog is a children's book series inspired by Cutts famous hotdogs. (Cutts Family Restaurant)

In March, Cutts Family Restaurant held an appreciation day complete with a hotdog eating contest.

In Dothan, there are a number of contenders for top dog. Some have been around forever while others are just getting started.

Honey’s Hotdogs is a long-time Dothan staple. In addition to their chili dog, you can also get a chili bun or a soggy dog.

First opened in 2002, the favorite is a chili slaw dog all the way.

Stix & Cones are known for their ice cream. They also offer a number of sandwiches including hotdogs.

You can get a plan hotdog, a chili dog or a chili cheese dog. Fans of the restaurant say you won’t be disappointed.

HOTDOG HISTORY FAST FACTS YOU MAY NOT KNOW Sandwich or not? A hotdog is not a sandwich. Hotdog Spending In 2018, consumers spent more than $3 billion on hot dogs in U.S. supermarkets. About the Name Franks and wieners were the original names for the Americanized hot dogs. Peak Hotdog Season During peak hot dog season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans are expected to consume 7 billion hot dogs. Top Dog Day On Independence Day, Americans are expected to enjoy 150 million hot dogs, enough to stretch from D.C. to L.A. more than five times. Top City Los Angeles residents consume more hot dogs than any other city. Over the Moon for Hotdogs Hot dogs were one of the first foods eaten on the moon. Take Me Out to the Ballgame Hot Dogs were first sold at baseball games in 1893.

When checking Yelp, a popular social media driver for foodies, The Oyster Bar on Reeves Street claims the top ranking.

The family owned business has been at the same location for over 30 years offering hotdogs, hamburgers and oysters. Make sure you order a brownie too if they haven’t already been grabbed up for the day.

While you will find some of the best seafood and steaks on 231 South at Hunts, you also will want to give their chili dogs a try.

It’s a lunchtime favorite with a dozen oysters.

Autoplay Caption

Others You May Not Know About

Pig Out BBQ - The BBQ on 431 North is great at Pig Out. If you are looking for something different, give their chili dogs a try.

Bobs Famous Peanuts - A few miles up the road on 431 North you will find Bobs Famous Peanuts. While they may be famous for their peanuts, their chili dogs are popular too.

Say It Hotdogs - Located in downtown Dothan. Give “The Dothan Dog” a try.

Ernie’s Food Truck - A popular Dothan food truck with a great hotdog.

Let Us Here From You

This list is open to suggestions and additions. Send me your favorite place to get a hotdog. Make sure to tell us why. We will add it to the running list. We may even give it a try on our next trip out to lunch. Pictures will be added to our running slideshow.

Send your submission here!

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.