Several crowd downtown Dothan for Roe v. Wade protest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several people crowded downtown Dothan Sunday morning to protest the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Dothan Roe v. Wade protest (WTVY)

Protestors could be seen lined up in front of and around the Houston County courthouse. Houston County Sheriff’s are on the scene to maintain safety.

“Come out and support your grandmother’s, mothers, daughters, and sisters’ rights,” organizers said. “Bring your signs, markers, and fighting spirits.”

The protest began around 11 a.m. Sunday morning and will wrap at 1 p.m., weather permitting.

