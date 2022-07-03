Advertisement

Several crowd downtown Dothan for Roe v. Wade protest

Dothan Roe v. Wade protest
Dothan Roe v. Wade protest(WTVY)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several people crowded downtown Dothan Sunday morning to protest the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Dothan Roe v. Wade protest
Dothan Roe v. Wade protest(WTVY)

Protestors could be seen lined up in front of and around the Houston County courthouse. Houston County Sheriff’s are on the scene to maintain safety.

“Come out and support your grandmother’s, mothers, daughters, and sisters’ rights,” organizers said. “Bring your signs, markers, and fighting spirits.”

The protest began around 11 a.m. Sunday morning and will wrap at 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Stream News4 on the go:

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Investigator Jay Henry discussed his Henry County Sheriff candidacy in a May 23, 2022 interview.
Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations
(File)
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Geneva Co. crash
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
A Florida trooper alongside U.S. 231 in Jackson County, FL with a reported stolen vehicle.
One nabbed after daring 231 pursuit
Two people are dead after a crash in Walton County Friday afternoon.
Two dead in Walton County crash

Latest News

Blakely mayor issues local emergency declaration after recent shootings
Blakely police searching for June shooting suspect
Blakely police searching for June shooting suspect
(File)(MGN)
One dead in Enterprise crash
Two suspects nabbed in Headland gas station robbery
Two suspects nabbed in Headland gas station robbery