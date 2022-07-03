Advertisement

LIVE: Look Up Atlanta festivities underway at Centennial Olympic Park

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a two-year hiatus, the Southeast’s largest fireworks show has returned to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.

This year’s celebration is in honor of America’s 246th birthday and will showcase the best of Atlanta including its sports teams, cultural diversity, food and art before the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The celebration will feature performances by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Youth Orchestra and singer Angelica Hale, who appeared on “America’s Got Talent.”

Players from Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Dream will be in attendance and Black Hawk helicopters from the Georgia National Guard will perform a flyover.

