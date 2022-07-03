Advertisement

Blakely police searching for June shooting suspect

Anyone with information is asked to call Blakely police.
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely authorities are asking for your help in finding a man involved in a June shooting.

Derry Battle, 24, is wanted for 2 counts of Aggravated Assault in connection with the June 8 shooting on Mulberry Avenue in Blakely.

They ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts, contact the City of Blakely Police Department at (229)723-3414, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

