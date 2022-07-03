Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado
Missing teen, 17, Yadhira Medina Suspect, 20, David Maldonado(Garland Police Department)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen missing from Texas, KWTX reported.

Yadhira Medina, 17, was last seen Saturday around 8:20 p.m. at the 3000 block of West Buckingham Road, in Garland, Texas.

She is a Hispanic female with brown eyes and red or auburn hair. She weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet tall. Yadhira was last seen wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black backpack.

The suspect, David Maldonado, 20, is Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

They are believed to be riding in a Ford or General Motors white pickup with a tan or silver trim on the body.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigator Jay Henry discussed his Henry County Sheriff candidacy in a May 23, 2022 interview.
Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations
(File)
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Geneva Co. crash
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
A Florida trooper alongside U.S. 231 in Jackson County, FL with a reported stolen vehicle.
One nabbed after daring 231 pursuit
Two people are dead after a crash in Walton County Friday afternoon.
Two dead in Walton County crash

Latest News

Blakely mayor issues local emergency declaration after recent shootings
Investigators combed through the wreckage from a Russian airstrike on residential areas near...
Zelenskyy denies Russia has seized last Luhansk stronghold
Abortion clinics prepare for an increase of out-of-state cases.
Abortion clinics prepare for increase of out-of-state cases
Blakely police searching for June shooting suspect
Blakely police searching for June shooting suspect
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life