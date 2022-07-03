2 dead, 7 injured in 7 separate weekend Montgomery shootings, stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead and seven people were injured after seven separate shootings and a stabbing in Montgomery this weekend, according to Montgomery police.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Young Farm Road. Officers and Fire Medics responded to the scene and found an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Williams, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police responded to the 400 block of Taylor Road around 2:50 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of a person being shot. That’s the area of Baptist East Medical Center. Police made contact with a juvenile male who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Williams said no arrests have been made so far. The shooting appeared to have happened in a different location.

The third shooting happened just after 1:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Patrick Road, according to Williams. Police found a juvenile male and an adult male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

According to Williams, a stabbing took place in the 800 block of North University Drive around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. There, police found the victim, an adult male, with a non-life-threatening stab wound. No arrests have been made in this incident.

Williams said officers responded to the 400 block of Taylor Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday regarding a person being shot. That’s the area of Baptist East Medical Center. At the scene, they found an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to Williams, the shooting appears to have happened at a different location. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Williams said the fifth shooting this weekend happened in the 2400 block of Meadow Ridge Lane before 10:25 a.m. Sunday. The victim, an adult male, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A person of interest was taken into custody.

According to Williams, police and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street before noon Sunday regarding a medical call. There, they found the victim, later identified as 67-year-old Rufus McCants, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Williams said. The shooting appeared to have occurred at a separate location which is still being determined. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police responded to the other shooting scene around 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard. There, they found the victim, 21-year-old Deagan Miller, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. A homicide investigation is underway in this shooting.

No additional information surrounding the shootings and the stabbing was released.

