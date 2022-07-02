Advertisement

Wiregrass All-Stars take on Australian National Softball Team

The two teams met in Dothan for an exhibition game.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wiregrass All-Stars faced off against the Australian National Softball team in an exhibition game on Thursday.

Team Australia jumped out to an early lead in the first and kept building on it throughout the game.

There were a few bright spots for the All-Stars, but the team from Down Under took this one by a final of 6-0.

Team Australia will now turn its attention to the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.

