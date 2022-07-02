Advertisement

Suspected gunman in Bibb County deputies shooting arraigned in Shelby County

The suspect accused of killing a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy, and injuring another, appeared before a judge Friday morning. 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was arraigned in Shelby County charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The suspect accused of killing a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy, and injuring another, appeared before a judge on July 1.

26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was arraigned in Shelby County charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.

Judge Marvin Wiggins would not allow video, pictures, or audio to be recorded during Friday morning’s hearing, but we were allowed to be inside the courtroom.

The hearing was held virtually and only lasted about 10 minutes.

At least 26 people gathered inside the Bibb County courtroom to see it all of them work for different agencies within Bibb County.

Several others joined via zoom, including Investigator Chris Poole.

He is the sheriff’s deputy who survived Wednesday’s shooting and is recovering at home.

Officer Poole had a bandage on his head and his left eye appeared swollen.

Austin Patrick Hall said nothing during the hearing.

He was seated surrounded by security wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Emotions are still raw in Bibb County, one officer shedding tears as Judge Wiggins read the charges against Hall.

Bibb County District Attorney, Michael Jackson, explained why Hall is being held in Shelby County instead of Bibb County.

“Well, for multiple reasons. He had been brought over there I believe on a warrant, and also just for safety reasons and security reasons. For his safety and the public’s safety. You know, you don’t want him staying in this jail…and let’s say he gets sick or something and then his family claims somebody did something to him in a Bibb jail, so that avoids that,” Jackson explained.

Judge Wiggins appointed Hall two attorneys who will file for a preliminary hearing.

The judge will set a date once he receives the motions.

