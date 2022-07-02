Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A district attorney’s office investigator who is also a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Task force is off the job amid complaints that he used excessive force.

Jay Henry was placed on administrative leave following last month’s arrest of a man who led officers on a two-county pursuit, Houston and Henry County District Attorney Pat Jones confirmed to News 4.

Sources say other officers complained that Henry unnecessarily struck the suspect following his apprehension in Dothan, concluding a chase that began in Henry County.

The State Bureau of Investigation is probing those allegations.

An email to SBI was not immediately answered. The agency’s administrative offices are closed until Tuesday.

Henry said he can’t comment on the allegations but expressed confidence the matter will be resolved soon.

He has spent about 12 years with the district attorney’s office and is a member of a federal marshal task force that apprehends fugitives, among other duties.

He has twice been an unsuccessful candidate for Henry County Sheriff.

Jay Henry becomes the second employee of the 20th Circuit District Attorney’s Office on paid leave.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson has been off the job with pay since February for an online romance he had with a woman whom he would have prosecuted.

The status of an FBI and Alabama Attorney General investigation into his actions are not known.

