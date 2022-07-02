“News4 Hometown Tour” visits Blakely

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 team is loading up every Friday in July and hitting the road for live shows in five Wiregrass counties. The first stop on the tour is to Early County and the city of Blakely.

There are a number of great places to visit while in Early County.

MURALS

Blakely is home to five murals. Each reflect a key part of life many years ago.

Four of the murals were commissioned by Wes Hardin of Dothan.

STEP INTO THE PAST

Downtown Blakely has many opportunities to see the history of the town and county.

Start by checking out the Early County Museum. News4′s Kinsley Centers has this story on what you will see on a tour.

From there head over to the Early County Courthouse. It’s worth a photo or two for your memory book. There are also many items on the courthouse lawn you will want to check out including the peanut statue and confederate flagpole.

OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

There are numerous other opportunities in or near Blakely to visit as well.

Kolomoki Mounds is a 1,239-acre historic park located just north of Blakely on U.S. Highway 27. Occupied by the Swift Creek and Weeden Island Indians (Woodland Indians) from 250-950 A.D, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources classifies the park as, “The oldest and largest Woodland Indian site in the southeastern United States.”

From there you will want to check out the Coheelee Creek Covered Bridge.

The bridge is perhaps one of Early County’s most historical and well-preserved nineteenth century landmarks. Built in 1891 at the tune of $490.41, the Coheelee Creek Covered Bridge, located 10 miles southwest of Blakely, is the southernmost covered bridge within the United States.

FOOD AND FUN

There is plenty of food and fun in Blakely. In fact, you can’t go there without getting something to eat.

Blakely Chicken is known far and wide for their great eats.

Or you might want to head just outside of Blakely to Still Pond Winery. News4′s Caroline Gerhart shares what they have to offer.

You also can’t forget White Oak Pastures.

