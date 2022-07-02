Advertisement

Firework shop, firefighter ask public to celebrate safely

Big Daddy’s is hoping to sell it’s 1,500 cases of merchandise.
Big Daddy’s is hoping to sell it’s 1,500 cases of merchandise.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - From something small to something “Loud N Proud,” Big Daddy’s Fireworks in Wetumpka has a little something for everyone.

“We have a wide variety, ranging from kid items to big 500-gram multi-shots,” said Bailey Jones with Big Daddy’s Fireworks

It is also a busy season, as shoppers stock up for the Fourth of July weekend. Big Daddy’s is hoping to sell its 1,500 cases of merchandise.

With so many fireworks on the market, fire officials ask for caution.

“We want the families to have a great time, but just first and foremost safety,” Jones added.

You should never let children light a firework. Young kids should even avoid sparklers.

“They can burn as hot as 1,200 degrees, and that can cause pretty significant burns, especially to the eyes,” Prattville Deputy Fire Marshal James Allen said.

As for the adults, you should never handle fire while being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

You should remain at a safe distance when lighting fireworks and should never try to relight a fuse.

“You’re bending down. You’ve already lit it,” Allen said. “Think that it’s not going to explode, and now you’ve got your hand and your face there.”

You need a way to extinguish the fire in case something goes wrong. If someone is injured, you should dial 911.

You should also check if you can even shoot personal fireworks in your area. Cities like Prattville and Montgomery have banned them.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Geneva Co. crash
David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise.
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Enterprise man cancelled
Leon Albert Prince was found guilty of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old.
Former Sunday school teacher gets 99 years for child sex abuse
Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark...
Girl suffered serious injuries from shark bite on Florida beach, officials say
July 4th fireworks
Plenty of events to choose from to celebrate Independence Day

Latest News

Blakely Hometown Tour 2022
“News4 Hometown Tour” visits Blakely
Emotions are still raw in Bibb County following a shooting that killed a sheriff’s deputy and...
Community remembers Officer Brad Johnson
HOMETOWN TOURS
News 4 kicks off Hometown Tours in Blakely, GA
Still Pond Vineyard is owned by the Cowart family who has served the community for over 45 years.
Cowart family serves community through Still Pond Winery