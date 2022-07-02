Firework Forecast

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Wiregrass this afternoon becoming less widespread throughout the evening. Rain chances will continue to drop off as the afternoon progresses. Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight turning mostly clear after midnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s tonight if you are out enjoying fireworks.

8pm-9pm: Isolated shower or two possible, partly cloudy skies (might be a little hard to see fireworks)

10pm: Partly cloudy turning mostly clear

