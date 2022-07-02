FHP, Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office slow down speeders on SR 20

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anyone who lives or drives on State Road 20 knows many drivers act like they’re in a Nascar race.

“I mean it’s 45 [mph] where I live, and people are constantly going 60, 70, 80 miles per hour through there,” Clarksville Resident Kayla Attaway said.

That’s why the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office teamed up Friday to slow drivers down.

“The road itself is safe, but many of our drivers who travel up and down this road tend to not be safe drivers,” FHP Lieutenant Jason King said.

Officials say State Road 20 is one of the most popular paths to take on the way to Panama City Beach, and the road becomes even more popular on July 4th weekend.

“I think the closer they get to the beach, the more excited and in a hurry they get, and they become a little bit more aggressive in their driving,” King said.

In Friday’s detail, roughly 33 traffic stops were made in just two hours, which isn’t out of the ordinary for State Road 20.

Of the 33 traffic stops, 20 were for speeding. Both residents and law enforcement say they just want people to slow down.

“Pay attention to the speed limit signs and think about others other than themselves when they’re driving and just know they’re not the only people on the road,” Attaway said.

Sometimes, the only way to save lives and get people to slow down is through enforcement.

“We’re up and down the highway here on State Road 20 for several miles, with several Law Enforcement Officers, lights flashing, taking enforcement action, and that tends to slow people down,” King said.

Even though the holiday weekend is just beginning, FHP is encouraging everyone to slow down and arrive alive.

