Cowart family serves community through Still Pond Winery

Still Pond Winery, Vineyard, and Distillery is a hidden gem in Georgia.

As the only company in Georgia with a winery and distillery on the same property, Still Pond delivers award-winning beverages all across the country.

The Cowart family has owned Still Pond for over 45 years and President, Charles Cowart, was born and raised on the property.

The Cowarts still live on the property where the actual which provides the company’s namesake is located.

The additional employees at Still Pond have been made to feel like they are a part of the family. They are all proud of the sense of community they have established with the customers who visit them.

In the future, the eldest Cowart hopes to pass along the family business to the newest generation, his 14 year grandson and 5 year old granddaughter.

Cowart strives to provide a welcoming environment for everyone who comes to Still Pond and encourages patrons to, “Hurry back!”

When you visit you can see their property, taste their product, and witness their operation.

