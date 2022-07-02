4th of July Weekend Forecast

SYNOPSIS – Isolated showers Saturday night with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will peak in the lower 90s this upcoming week with a stray shower or two possible each day.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds W 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy, scattered PM showers. High near 90°. Winds W 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Low near 74°. Winds W 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

