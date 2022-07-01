Wiregrass United Way’s Walter Hill producer behind Miss. Alabama pageant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - June 23, 2022…13 years ago, Walter Hill stepped on the stage of Samford University and produced his first Miss Alabama State Pageant – as it was called then.

From the very beginning, his enthusiasm and pure excitement ignited each and every person involved from the contestants to the backstage crew. Rehearsals were electric with candidates learning their places to stage managers and directors taking their cues. Would everything be ready for opening night? Would the crowd be excited? No one knew what to expect... But then it was 7 pm on Wednesday night and the curtain rose and the audience erupted with applause--- he had done it--- his first opening night - success! And, there it began.

So, what would this Centennial show be? How could he top these last 12 years?

“How exciting it was to receive the call from Walter Hill, the Producer of the ‘main event’, asking me to emcee”, said Tammy Little Haynes, Miss Alabama 1984. “It’s such an honor because there are many other Miss Alabamas’ who would also consider it an honor and be thrilled to have received that call, especially this centennial year! I know how hard Walter works every year, but this one is going to be over the top and I know he’s been working longer and harder than usual to make it grand for this truly special occasion” she continued.

“I will be emceeing the Miss Alabama competition on Friday evening. I am a product of this system because it is where I developed my talent and skills to be successful as an entertainer and a spokesperson. It has given me valuable friendships and memories that I just can’t put a price on. I give God the glory for my talent to sing. I am thankful my parents instilled in me the qualities of showing compassion for others and having a servant’s heart. I am so excited to see what Walter has prepared!”, she concluded.

“It has been extra special to plan this year’s pageant”, said Walter Hill who calls Dothan his hometown. “There was no way to involve every former Miss Alabama that could attend but we will present them all on stage on the final night. Throughout the four nights approximately twenty former Miss Alabamas will be involved in some way in the show”, he continued. “It has been great communicating with them over the past few months as we make plans. My wife, Melanie, and I have made so many friends over the years. Even though we can keep up on social media it is more fun to at least see them in person once a year. Some of them are coming back for the first time in a while since they live farther away now”, he said.

“That call from Walter! How exciting was that”, said Teresa Cheatham Crosby, Miss Alabama 1978. “I can’t imagine what all he has planned for this centennial show”, she said. “I am particularly honored to perform my Miss Alabama/Miss America talent for Saturday night’s show. I was crowned Miss Alabama 44 years ago and won talent each time I sang this piece of music. After I competed and returned home to Alabama, I retired my piece and sang it no more except for very special occasions. On Saturday night, I will pull the song out one last time and give all I have to my Miss Alabama family”, she continued. “I am privileged that Walter asked me to entertain for this centennial competition along with this elite group of women, who have used the power of the crown to touch lives, improve life around them and serve wherever they have been, with dignity and honor. I am grateful to the Miss Alabama organization and most especially to God to have given me the opportunity to be Miss Alabama and to have made THE difference in my life”, concluded Crosby.

“Walter truly sets the bar for state competitions”, said Anna Laura Bryan Strider Miss Alabama 2012. “His concepts are fantastic and he has built a fabulous team to help bring his vision to life every year. I remember sitting in rehearsal for the 2012 competition and watching the lead vocalist, most of whom were former Miss Alabama’s, practice”, she continued. “I remember thinking, If I don’t win Miss Alabama, maybe I’ll get lucky and Walter will ask me to be one of the featured entertainers. Little did I know I would go on to win Miss Alabama that year (on my fourth try!) and the very next year Walter would make the competition a one-woman show just for me! It’s my 10-year anniversary and I get to kick off the Thursday night preliminary competition with the national anthem. It’s always a blast to come back as a former at any time, but getting to share my talent for the 100th-anniversary celebration in conjunction with mine is a full circle moment and it is incredibly special. Thank you, Walter, for making it so!”, said Strider.

“I got THE CALL too”, said Jamie Langley Henderson, Miss Alabama 2007. “When I looked on my phone and saw that it was Walter, I took a deep breath and was hoping it was to ask me to be a part of one of his incredible shows! And, it was!! I am so blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing state organization that helped mold me into the successful, forward-thinking, confident woman I am today”, she continued. “Each year I see a blossoming in so many participants just like I witnessed a remarkable metamorphosis within myself. 100 years strong and growing….I can’t wait to witness more of the spectacular women that will emerge out of this remarkable legacy for years to come”, concluded Henderson.

“There is nothing more electric than the final night competition of the Miss Alabama Pageant directed by Walter Hill”, said Alison McCreary Gengelbach, Miss Alabama 1996. “What a joy it is for me to witness the culmination of hard work, practice, and dedication by each participant. It is awe-inspiring. This year as we celebrate the 100th Anniversary, I am especially thankful to help honor an institution that has shaped my life and the lives of so many over the last 100 years. Thank you, Walter, for giving me this opportunity”, continued Gengelbach. “I honestly still can’t believe I am emceeing a preliminary night of THE Miss Alabama Pageant”, said Callie Walker, Miss Alabama 2018.

“The Miss Alabama Production is unlike any other, and I think that’s because Walter Hill puts so much love into this program. I especially love that he always invites former Miss Alabamas back to make each Miss Alabama Week all the more special. I can’t wait to be a part of the show this year as we crown a new sister during the 100th Anniversary Celebration”, continued Walker.

“It is an enormous honor to be one of the Miss Alabamas chosen to participate in this year’s show celebrating 100 years of our amazing Miss Alabama Organization” said Melinda Toole Gunter, Miss Alabama 2006.

“As an audience member, I have been in awe of the shows Walter Hill has produced year after year, keeping the current Miss Alabama and the incredible candidates in mind. He has such a knack for highlighting the unique potential of our organization”, she said. “It is my pleasure to sing “God Bless America” to celebrate the 4th of July that is right around the corner and highlight this integral portion of the Miss America Competition. May we all remember the blessing it is to celebrate the many freedoms we possess in our great country. I am so proud to be an American, and I’m proud to celebrate all of the wonderful characteristics of the Miss Alabama and Miss America organizations”, said Gunter.

“I am extremely honored to be back at Miss Alabama as a performer because Walter Hill, the Producer, always does an incredible job with the show and I am thankful that he asked me to participate during such a celebratory year”, said Tiara Pennington, Miss Alabama 2019 and 2020. “The Miss Alabama show would not be the same without his expertise and the way he makes competition week a memorable one not only for the audience but everyone involved! On the final night of the 100th Anniversary, I will be performing the national anthem. I have always had a passion for performing and I remember being a little girl out in the audience in awe of the entertainment on the Miss Alabama stage. As I prepare to start law school, my thoughts that night will be on all the little girls sitting in the audience and their dreams of being on the Miss Alabama stage one day just as I was--- maybe we’ll all be back to see them on our next anniversary!”, concluded Pennington.

“It is a family reunion - our pageant family reunion, and we can’t wait!”, said Walter.

To celebrate the crowning of the new Miss Alabama and the beginning of the next generation, tickets for the State Competition on June 29-July 2nd at the Wright Center at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, can be purchased by calling the Miss Alabama office at 205-871-6276.

