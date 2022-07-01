Advertisement

White Oaks Pastures makes positive impact on environment

The business is proud of being a zero waste farm and is focused on the well being of their animals.
Regenerative farming practices include holistic grazing techniques.
Regenerative farming practices include holistic grazing techniques.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - White Oaks Pastures is a general store, restaurant, and farm that focuses on regenerative farming practices.

The business is proud of being a zero waste farm and is focused on the well being of their animals.

To make a positive impact on the environment they put everything they take from the land right back into it.

The employees at White Oak have a devotion to their methods and want to share their techniques with the community.

In educational workshops they let visitors get a glimpse into their holistic grazing techniques. Patrons can literally see the difference their process makes environmentally as grass that has been grazed on is greener than grass that hasn’t.

White Oaks Pastures is open for farm tours where you can see the 10 species of livestock they raise, while enjoying the other amenities they have to offer.

