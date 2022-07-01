Two dead in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are dead after a crash in Walton County Friday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 20 near Cowford Road around 1:30 p.m. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was driving east on the same road when the truck drove into the eastbound lane, directly in front of the dump truck. The two vehicles collided head-on.

Officials say the truck came to a stop on the north shoulder and caught on fire. The driver, a Ponce de Leon man, was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders. He was later pronounced dead by emergency responders.

The tractor-trailer stopped in the embankment on the north shoulder. The DeFuniak Springs man, who was driving, was taken to an area hospital where he later passed away.

