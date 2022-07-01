Pattern Holds For The Holiday Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Little will change with our weather pattern for the long holiday weekend. We’ll see daily pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Later next week looks to turn a bit hotter and drier.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

