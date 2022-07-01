Advertisement

Organ donation allows Deputy Brad Johnson to once again save lives

The late deputy’s decision to donate will improve the lives of dozens
Organ donation allows Deputy Brad Johnson to once again save lives
Organ donation allows Deputy Brad Johnson to once again save lives(Bibb County Sheriff's Office/FB)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A hero in life and death. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson chose to become an organ donor and thus he completed his final act of service.

“It is a demonstration of who the core of that person is. Someone who is willing to help, protect and save lives,” said Legacy of Hope Director of Education Ann Rayburn.

With each recovery effort, dozens of lives are saved or changed for the better.

“About eight lives can be saved through organ donation and seventy-five to one hundred people can benefit from the donation of tissue which includes corneas, and bone, tendons and ligaments which are very impactful to the people who receive those gifts,” said Rayburn.

Still the effort is misunderstood by many. According to Donate Life America, only fifty four percent of adults in the US are registered donors.

“By far, the most common thing I hear is people are scared to register to be a donor because they are concerned, they are not going to get good medical care, and actually nothing could be further from the truth.”

While the process is often a grim topic, it’s a life changing effort not only for those waiting for donations to be made, but for all those who care for the individual in need.

“One of the things that I kind of focus on is not only is the person who receives the organ who is impacted by the gift but it is their family and their friends and all the people they touch in their lives.”

Right now according to the Legacy of Hope, only forty percent of registered drivers in the state are organ donors. You can register for organ donation by clicking here or when you renew you license.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Geneva Co. crash
David Lee Ferguson was last seen on June 29 in the area of Main Street in Enterprise.
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Enterprise man cancelled
Leon Albert Prince was found guilty of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old.
Former Sunday school teacher gets 99 years for child sex abuse
Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark...
Girl suffered serious injuries from shark bite on Florida beach, officials say
July 4th fireworks
Plenty of events to choose from to celebrate Independence Day

Latest News

Photos of Deputy Brad Johnson adorn a poster to honor the fallen hero.
Father of fallen Bibb County deputy remains proud of his son
Surveillance video of Austin Patrick Hall allegedly stealing car
Security video shows suspect Austin Hall stealing a delivery driver’s car before Bibb County shootout
The Early County Courthouse is the historic county courthouse of Early County, Georgia, located...
“News4 Hometown Tour” visits Blakely
Big Daddy’s is hoping to sell it’s 1,500 cases of merchandise.
Firework shop, firefighter ask public to celebrate safely
The Bibb County Sheriff’s department will be dealing with the emotional aftermath of the June...
Warrior Police Chief talks impact officer involved shootings can have on the entire department