Organ donation allows Deputy Brad Johnson to once again save lives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A hero in life and death. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson chose to become an organ donor and thus he completed his final act of service.

“It is a demonstration of who the core of that person is. Someone who is willing to help, protect and save lives,” said Legacy of Hope Director of Education Ann Rayburn.

With each recovery effort, dozens of lives are saved or changed for the better.

“About eight lives can be saved through organ donation and seventy-five to one hundred people can benefit from the donation of tissue which includes corneas, and bone, tendons and ligaments which are very impactful to the people who receive those gifts,” said Rayburn.

Still the effort is misunderstood by many. According to Donate Life America, only fifty four percent of adults in the US are registered donors.

“By far, the most common thing I hear is people are scared to register to be a donor because they are concerned, they are not going to get good medical care, and actually nothing could be further from the truth.”

While the process is often a grim topic, it’s a life changing effort not only for those waiting for donations to be made, but for all those who care for the individual in need.

“One of the things that I kind of focus on is not only is the person who receives the organ who is impacted by the gift but it is their family and their friends and all the people they touch in their lives.”

Right now according to the Legacy of Hope, only forty percent of registered drivers in the state are organ donors. You can register for organ donation by clicking here or when you renew you license.

